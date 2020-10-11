I am a resident of Nicollet County and I know Susan Akland, the candidate for the Minnesota House of Representatives. Akland has been a resident of this district for over 30 years and she made a nursing career in St. Peter at the St. Peter hospital and clinic.
Her husband, Dr. Mark Akland is a doctor at the St. Peter clinic. They raised a son here through the public school system. He is now an attorney in Oklahoma City.
She is honest, thoughtful, sincere and a person of Christian faith. Having worked beside her since early this year I was drawn to help her as a volunteer because she explained she was entering this race on a mission to serve the residents of District 19A and not those of the cities. Quite frankly her warmth and sincerity had me at “hello.”
Her favorite issues are reducing health-care costs, supporting our police and first responders, preserving our second amendment rights, reducing waste and fraud in our state government and getting our local economies and businesses back on track as the virus subsides.
You can support her and send a faithful servant of southern Minnesota to the Legislature by voting for Susan Akland.
Mark Wright
North Mankato
