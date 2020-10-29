News flash. The DFL has Susan Akland all wrong in its ads. They did not do their research. I know her.
Consider this:
First, Akland is a retired nurse and married to Dr. Mark Akland. She supports insurance for pre-existing conditions. Her husband is a diabetic.
Second, she is in favor of getting our local economy going as fast as possible and exercising responsible measures to do it safely. She has visited with the local business community. Has her opponent?
Third, Akland supports a reasonable approach to clean energy and a safe environment. She is not in favor of a government Green New Deal that will hurt our farming community and citizens with the halving of carbon emissions by 2030. Think about replacing one of your two cars with an electric powered vehicle to meet the legislation authored by her opponent.
Fourth, Akland supports using financial common sense when addressing the replacement of our roads and bridges.
Fifth, Akland is a level headed person that finds solutions and consensus. She is willing to learn, willing to get along with people and willing to work hard to represent the citizens of District 19A. She will not align herself with the metro liberals as her opponent has over the past two years.
Sixth, while Akland’s opponent was silent on the looting in Minneapolis, she met with law enforcement officials to express support and was endorsed by the Minnesota Police and Peace Officers Association.
Seventh, the last thing Akland would have done in the middle of our pandemic, economic crisis, high unemployment and an $8 billion budget deficit is give herself a raise. He did and to all the state employees as well. Consider all of this before you vote.
Akland would represent you and your values as your representative.
Marcia Wahoske
North Mankato
