The dangerously disgraceful actions of Rep. Susan Akland (District 19A) on the Minnesota State Capitol lawn Wednesday leaves her with no choice but to resign her office.
She willingly and willfully stood next to and joined the chorus of those who called for a cleansing “war” and the death of those who don’t share their beliefs. This happened in broad daylight, on camera and on the same day the president’s insurrectionists laid siege on the U.S. Capitol resulting in the death of several, including a peace officer.
Akland, with her clout as a representative, joined by other state Republicans, supported those in attendance who called anyone who disagreed with them “weeds'' — needing to be killed in order for them to survive as “beautiful flowers in a garden.”
The group threatened thousands of her constituents, my wife and child, friends, and all those who would question crazy, conspiratorial views and people who simply have differing ideas about the future of our beautiful state and country.
Akland needs to do the right thing and step down immediately. She has clearly shown she doesn’t have the judgement to do the job. Her refusal to resign will only make her work in St. Paul impossible and lead to an eventual recall.
By her actions, Akland has told everyone in the state and the district that she doesn’t value certain lives and they are better off dead. If that’s someone who doesn’t represent you, join the voices calling for her to step down.
Tom Leonhardt
St. Peter
