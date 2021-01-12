On Wednesday I witnessed one of the greatest attacks on our democracy in U.S. history as rioters aligned with President Donald Trump laid siege and infiltrated the United States Capitol.
Their goal was clear: to disrupt the certification of the Electoral College and overturn the will of the American people.
Where was our representative, Susan Akland, as rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol? She was outside the Minnesota Capitol with protestors cheering the invasion. Akland’s actions are un-American, unrepresentative of our community, and make her unfit for office.
I call on Akland to resign her post immediately for supporting the horrifying insurrection led against the United States of America.
A cornerstone of our democracy is the peaceful transition of power. When elections are close, we transfer power. When our side loses, we transfer power. No exceptions.
A few days before the attack on the Capitol, former Rep. Jeff Brand continued that sacred tradition.
After a recount and a close election, Akland was sworn in as our state representative.
This isn’t about Republican or Democrat. This is about the future of our country.
Lynn Klaber
North Mankato
