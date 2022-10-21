I was startled to read Sharon Litynski's letter supporting Susan Akland for Minnesota state House in Tuesday's edition of The Free Press.
In it Litynski claims that Jeff Brand "voted for a $15,000 pay raise for himself" when he was in the state House. Yet according to the March 29, 2019 issue of the Star Tribune, "Minnesota state legislators are set to get a $1,500-a-year pay bump" because of a decision of “the Legislative Salary Council, an independent panel made up of Minnesotans who do not serve in the State Capitol."
Note, first, that the pay increase was $1,500, 10 times smaller than Litynski claims. Second, it was an independent commission who raised salaries to $46,500, according to the article —not Brand.
That means Litynski's letter contains two major falsehoods packed into only eight words.
I am deeply concerned that Litynski, who is Akland's campaign manager, is making blatantly false claims as she attempts to win the election for her boss.
Brand’s factual record of accomplishments —including the expansion of Highway 14 —overshadows such petty attempts to distort his record.
Brand has my vote. He deserves yours too.
Marian Broida
St. Peter
