The Star Tribune reported on Wednesday that Rep. Susan Akland, our newly-elected state representative from St. Peter, told the crowd of pro-Trump protesters at the Minnesota Capitol that she was happy they were not wearing masks.
She is a registered nurse who says that she is pro-life. It made me think of the countless health care workers who live and work in our district that have asked us all to wear masks to help preserve lives.
Akland is clearly out of touch with her peer nurses and in conflict with her own values. She is also deeply out of touch with the hopes and values of the people she is representing.
Clark Johnson
North Mankato
