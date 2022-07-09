Like most Americans, I am appalled at the increasing evidence from the hearings from the Jan. 6 committee.
I am reminded how many people supported the violent and un-American events which brought us close to a collapse in our democracy. Quite possibly these supporters include our very own Minnesota House representative, Susan Akland.
On Jan. 6, 2021, as we watched in horror the events that played out at our nation’s Capitol, Susan Akland gave a speech at the Storm the Capitol event in St. Paul. Akland smiled and greeted the St. Paul crowd who waved Trump flags, wore MAGA hats, and carried signs about fraudulent and corrupt elections.
Later, when asked about her attendance, Akland claimed to not really know what the St. Paul rally was all about, saying she went only because she was invited by colleagues. Whether intended or not, as a newly elected representative, one of Akland’s first decisions was to perpetuate the big lie.
Her participation and ignorance (if that’s truly what it was) are unacceptable. We deserve a representative who promotes democracy and has the common sense to walk away from those who wish to undermine our elections.
By Marcia Ranft
St. Peter
