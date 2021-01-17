Rep. Susan Akland (District 19A) wrote in her letter to the editor that “our nation will witness a hallmark of our democracy: "The peaceful transfer of power from President Donald Trump to President Joe Biden” and called for Americans and Minnesotans to “take action to heal the divisiveness in our country.”
Why does she concern herself with democratic concepts or with healing or political and social divisions? Akland helps to foster those divisions with actions louder than words.
She attended and spoke at an insurrectionist rally in St. Paul designed specifically to challenge the results of a free and fair election that had been affirmed as such even by ranking members of her own political party.
Akland won her seat as the representative for District 19A in a contentious election so close that it actually merited a recount, yet she has had no qualms about accepting the results of her own contested election victory.
And then she felt entitled to use her seat as our representative to attend an insurrectionist rally where she parroted the big lie that President-elect Biden's victory is illegitimate. She is anti-democratic, and she disgraces all of us in District 19A, because she believes lies and is clearly incapable of responsible and fair governance. She is not representing her own district.
We cannot have unity or healing until we hold insurrectionist Republicans like Akland accountable — and that includes Akland’s resignation as our representative.
Elizabeth Sandell
Mankato
