One year ago this August, Congress passed and President Joe Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act, allocating the largest sum of money in history to combating climate change.
The benefits of the IRA extend beyond protecting our planet. Already, it has created more than 100,000 new jobs in renewable energy, including over 1,000 jobs in Minnesota alone, for those with and without a college degree. Moreover, it offers homeowners and renters alike opportunities to slash our bills through tax credits and rebates for energy-saving appliances and weatherization.
We can all benefit from provisions of this law. To learn how you can save money and protect the planet, start with a home energy audit, available to Centerpoint and Xcel Energy customers at reduced cost. Low income households may be eligible for a free audit through the Minnesota Valley Action Council. Staff can then help you navigate the many money-saving opportunities.
For a list of what’s available, check out the Clean Energy Research Teams (CERTs) website.
Climate change and its consequences worry me. Fortunately, the IRA gives us an effective way to diminish our reliance on fossil fuels.
I am grateful to our government for offering us a path forward that benefits the environment, our economy, and our communities while saying no to Big Oil.
Marian Broida
St. Peter
