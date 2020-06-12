In high school, I wrote about why students should stand for the Pledge of Allegiance. With peers having demographics like my own, I remained unaware of why someone would sit as it was said.
In the years following, I moved south, pursued education in politics, worked in government, met with senior officials at the White House, and was convinced that my views were completely deciphered. After all, the example that is set for us is an unapologetic commitment to the radical left or right that consistently rejects opposing viewpoints.
I have learned, however, that this example condones ignorance and perplexes otherness while preventing the essential redevelopment of ideas necessary for progress.
The murder of George Floyd is another example of how failing to address the injustice that affects black Americans only continues the callous disregard for humanity that got us here in the first place.
While I hope our fight will impact the actions of our leaders, I know that most of the work starts within ourselves. It starts with confronting our past and embracing the conversations we must have to dismantle the injustice that still makes us have to tell our communities that black lives matter. It’s about understanding the issue of racial inequality should not be a politicized one but valued as a prioritized one. We must normalize changing our opinions when new information is presented to us.
I owe an apology to those who sat for the Pledge. I'm sorry I didn't understand then. Until we are one nation (equally valued) under God, (truly) indivisible, with liberty and justice for all (including people of color), I will be taking a seat, too.
Meghan Hickok
North Mankato
