The top of the fold front page headline in Wednesday's edition of The Free Press reads "WINNERS UNKNOWN."
Those incomplete national election results demonstrate to me the blatantly biased national mainstream media is on life support, and reliance on political polls should be dead.
"We the People" are still in charge in our constitutional republic. And what our constitutional republic will provide — if we follow the Constitution — is limited federal government, freedom, peace and prosperity.
When winners and losers are finally determined, this time I hope the political losers allow those duly elected to govern without endless, baseless investigations that cost taxpayers millions. Moreover any rioting and looting must be dealt with quickly and firmly.
How did we get to the point that Americans turn to violence if they don't like the outcome of elections; too much reliance on government?
Bob Jentges
North Mankato
