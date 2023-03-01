I greatly appreciate Holly Marie Moore's article, "Mankato teacher felt 'overwhelmed' before leaving."
As community members, we are responsible for being engaged and informed about our student's safety and education. There are no better people to learn from than our teachers and former teachers.
It was great to hear from Kari Pratt and Doug Mullins about their experiences in the classroom. I also want to thank the Educare representative that spoke at the September school board meeting expressing the need for additional support for our teachers.
We should also thank John Lustig, the director of administrative services at Mankato Public Schools, who said, "Staff want the opportunity to share feedback and give input, but they want it conducted safely and productively. Without the fear of retaliation," during an October school board meeting.
Parents, paraprofessionals and teachers have advocated for safety within our schools while at Coffee and Conversations. I want Mrs. Pratt and Mr. Mullins to know they are not alone, and we appreciate you.
We need our teachers to be allowed a professional level of free speech so they can advocate for their students. We need elected officials to listen to professionals and their communities before making policy changes.
As U.S. Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall wrote during Pickering v. Board of Education (1968), "the interest of the school administration in limiting teachers' opportunities to contribute to public debate is not significantly greater than its interest in limiting a similar contribution by any member of the general public."
Free speech for our professionals, including and not limited to our teachers. Free speech, productive and respectful debate today.
Elizabeth Hanke
Mankato
