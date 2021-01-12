I sent this letter (condensed version) to Rep. Susan Ackland's official email address. It was sent back to me, "message blocked." I am hoping that she can read it here:
Dear Rep. Ackland:
In 1861, Congressmen who refused to recognize Abraham Lincoln as president were removed from Congress for sedition and violating their oath to the Constitution.
The 14th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution is very clear: "No Person shall be a senator or representative in Congress... or under any state, who, having previously taken an oath, ... as a member of any state legislature, to support the Constitution of the United States, shall have engaged in insurrection or rebellion against the same, or given aid or comfort to the enemies thereof."
As your constituent, I want you to know that I am ashamed of you. Your seditious performance Wednesday on the steps of the state Capitol (at a rally called "Storm the Capitol'', no less) gave public aid and comfort to an insurrection that was at that very moment terrorizing our nation's Congress, clearly disqualifying you from holding public office under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.
I implore you to apologize to and to ask forgiveness of your constituents. An enemy of democracy has no place in public service in this country or any other. You have proven yourself manifestly unworthy of public office. Please tender your resignation as state representative immediately.
Robert Pillers
St. Peter
