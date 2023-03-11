I value how Minnesotans support families and their care for each other. A current bill before the Legislature (SF2/HF2 Family and Medical Leave Benefits) has several advantages for supporting family care among all Minnesota families.
My job has flexible scheduling and includes family and medical leave. When family members required extended care, I was able to help. Too many others would struggle to help their families.
I am in favor of paid leave for pregnancy, serious medical conditions and caring for our families. I support a state law to help paid leave happen. SF2/HF2, for example, includes "safe time" for victims of domestic violence. I value safety and security for all Minnesota families.
The current bill may need amendments to support small businesses. I support amending SF2/HF2 to apply to businesses of at least 30 employees, instead of applying to all employers.
An amendment would alleviate a major burden on very small business owners.
Elizabeth J. Sandell
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.