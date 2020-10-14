The Center for Public Integrity started a podcast in September titled "The Heist" in which they explore how the 2017 tax bill was developed and passed by the U.S. Congress.
The first episode is an interview with the son of a billionaire from Dallas, Texas, who calmly stated that he has the private cell phone number of 25 to 30 U.S. senators. Since he represents a large number of donors to the senators’ fund raisers and political action committees (PACs), no doubt they pay attention to what he has to say.
The billionaires and multi-millionaires and corporations can shape legislation they want enacted and block legislation that is against their interests. A plutocracy which can control the actions of government to their benefit is no longer a democracy.
The fundamentalist evangelical Christians and other similar groups would like to establish a theocracy where they dictate how everyone else lives their lives.
The plutocrats and corporations have done exceedingly well during the Trump administration. Charles Koch stated that 70% of his policy goals had been achieved. The super-rich and corporations have used the conservative religious groups as their foot soldiers to achieve political power.
A plutocracy/theocracy is not a democracy where everyone’s needs and goals can be addressed in a fair and just manner.
John Kluge
New Ulm
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.