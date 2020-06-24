These are sad days for the American experiment. This experiment of democracy married to capitalism has certainly produced many great, and I hope we can all agree, atrocious acts.
For me at least there is no absolution immediately apparent for the sins against humanity we have committed on this journey. Yet I have hope and faith in the experiment of a free people governed by a constitution and laws of their choosing.
It is for this very sentiment that I am currently saddened. I hope we can all take a step back from our positions long enough to appreciate the potential of our experiment and what we could be with more equity among us.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
