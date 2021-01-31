Donald J. Trump elected president 2016. Republicans control House and Senate. Republicans lose control of House in 2018 elections. Joe Biden elected president in 2020 election. ( This is a fact, not a stolen election.) Early January 2021. Republicans lose control of the Senate.
How did that work out for you? You went from controlling all branches of government and the Supreme Court. Now you just have the Supreme Court, but as the rulings on the supposed election fraud, even they understood that there was not sufficient evidence to overturn the election.
A landslide by DJT’s own words four years prior, only for the Biden/Harris ticket.
So the common denominator in this, is that DJT was the cause of the Republicans downfall. I guess a mean, twice impeached, narcissistic, self promoting, golf playing, name calling, virus denier is not who the American public wanted as their president. Just the facts.
Curtis Johnson
North Mankato
Commented
