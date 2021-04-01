When the Senate passed COVID relief legislation recently by one vote, it wasn't considered a bipartisan action in the conventional sense. Supporters in Congress and the president made a good case, however, that the bill was in fact just that, since it enjoyed overwhelming support from Americans all along the political spectrum.
Going forward, I hope this thinking sticks. For at least a decade, obstructionists, particularly in the Senate, have used their vote to block reasonable gun control, reasonable immigration reform, reasonable voting rights protection, reasonable environmental legislation — all despite overwhelming bipartisan support among the electorate. When leaders won't lead, the people should be allowed to point the way.
Behind today's one-vote majority that will improve our national democratic experiment are millions of Americans, in a more formidable majority, who have been hungry for the change for a long time.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
