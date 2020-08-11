Recently, a letter to the editor appeared in this newspaper declaring that Minnesota’s recent mask mandate is not a law and that residents have the ability to resist this request. The author notes a concern that residents will comply with this request without questioning the government’s actions whatsoever.
The importance of questioning the government's actions and demanding answers and accountability for the harms committed by the government cannot be overstated, yet I fail to see how wearing a mask in public will harm Minnesotans. In fact, doing so carries the potential to save thousands of lives.
If we seek to hold government accountable for violations of liberty, maybe we should demand answers as to why President Trump is deploying federal officers to cities like Portland and Chicago. In these cities, troops have initiated violence against protesters, dispensing tear gas and firing rubber bullets while arresting dozens in clear violation of their right to protest systemic racism in America.
In the end, this isn’t a legal issue or a question of being forced to wear a mask; rather, it’s an issue of public health and a question of whether or not you care enough about other people to sacrifice a little bit of personal comfort to save lives. Maybe, for the health, safety, and well-being of all, we can all agree to wear masks while in public.
If the alternative is possibly spreading a disease that has already killed 150,000 Americans, I’m really not sure why there is any debate at all.
John Haley Jr.
North Mankato
