I appreciate President Donald Trump's 2020 re-election slogan: "Keep America Great." I also appreciated his 2016 election slogan "Make American Great Again." Those slogans are good, but the problem is America is not great now and has not been great for many years.
America ceased being great when America turned away from the God of the Holy Bible, turned away from biblical principles and turned away from the biblical heritage that America was founded upon.
In all honesty, we can only say America is great in the sense that America is in great decline — financially, mentally, morally, physically and spiritually.
Our country is debased, debauched, decayed, decrepit, degraded, demonized, demoralized, depraved, depressed and deteriorated in a great way.
America is surely on that broad way that leadeth to destruction Jesus warned us about. What a shame that we did not stay on the straight and narrow way that once gave America vibrant life.
I can remember when Americans generally strove to please God and to do His will. Now it seems we live to please ourselves and do as we please as we become more and more selfish and narcissistic.
America simply cannot keep on traveling on the broad way without being destroyed. The only way for America to avoid her deserved destruction is if God's people take the medicine that God describes in II Chronicles 7:14: "If my people, which are called by my name, shall humble themselves and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven and will forgive their sin and will heal their land."
God's people are the ones responsible for the rise or fall of the country that they live in.
William Cooling
Madelia
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.