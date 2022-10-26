I am thrilled to share my support for Jennifer Andrashko, candidate for Nicollet County Commissioner in District 1. District 1 includes the North side of St. Peter, New Sweden, Lake Prairie, and Traverse townships.
Commissioners come to the board table with varying skills and experience. What I appreciate about Jennifer’s candidacy is that she has expertise in an area of county work that makes up one of the largest portions of the county budget — health and human services.
For over 20 years, she has worked in the field of social work as a social worker and educator. Throughout her career, she gained a broad range of experience serving rural residents and working with county human services departments. Her deep knowledge of these systems means she can better direct the distribution of resources and identify efficiencies to meet the growing need, while ensuring thoughtful stewardship of the public’s funds.
On the other issues facing the county, Jennifer has raised real solutions to these challenges on the campaign trail. That is because she is not just a great listener, but she understands the importance of engagement with her constituency and actively seeks out information from experts.
These are valuable qualities to have in an elected official. Please join me in voting for Jennifer Andrashko for County Commissioner in District 1 on or before Nov. 8!
Keri Johnson
St. Peter
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.