A Nov. 1 letter to the editor "Organization's main objective is not abortion" is referring to Planned Parenthood. There is little in it that substantiates that title.
Part of the third paragraph states: "......their primary objective is not to promote abortion but to educate the public, to prevent unwanted pregnancies — in other words — to plan parenthood."
Natural family planning has for a long time been a method of achieving that goal, whereas the education PP is promoting in our entire public education system will more than likely lead even younger children to become sexually active after learning how to become promiscuous and then consider it an entertaining sport.
We all need to inform ourselves as to exactly what is being presented in their curriculum.
Why does PP pump millions of dollars into getting laws passed which benefit the abortion industry and then also financially aid politicians of the infanticide DFL party who vote in their favor?
Besides that, they keep pushing to legalize late term abortions — could it be that then the saleable organs are better developed and thereby bring a larger profit?
One other statement made has another side to it: "Clandestine abortions were often brutal and sometimes fatal. Do we really want to go back there? "
It's reported that there still are unpleasant situations and deaths that occur in PP abortion mills, but those who try to make them public are often treated as criminals. Besides, little is made public of the anguish, etc. that occurs in people's lives later after they've had an abortion.
Laws are being passed forcing people who object to such inhuman acts to follow the decrees of the culture of death or to face prosecution. Animals have it better now that there are laws against cruelty to animals.
Leo Bromenschenkel
Janesville
