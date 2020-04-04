I wonder if 50 different state strategies helped us get through the Great Depression. I wonder if 50 different state strategies helped us get through World War II.
I wonder if, when resources needed to be mobilized, 50 different states were put in a position to bid against each other for crucial sources. Not likely.
And yet who is in charge now except those representing a party that has, since Ronald Reagan, run against the efficiency and functionality of a federal government. A party that has, administration after administration, guaranteed the inefficiency or incompetence of government by putting in positions of power people who didn’t know what they were doing or were not committed to the mission of the agency they were in charge of in the first place?
It’s a comedy and a tragedy, and now people are dying because of it. The chickens have come home to roost, America.
Richard Robbins
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.