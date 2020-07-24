It appears our government is at it again requiring everyone to wear a — in stores. This is ridiculous and an infringement on our rights as Americans.
I shouldn't have to wear a — just to shop. Also, I have a medical condition that makes it impossible to shop while wearing a — . Make America free again.
Now replace the blanks with any of the following words: Shirt/shoes/pants/masks and realize how stupid you sound if you are an anti-masker.
Troy Schoeneberger
North Mankato
