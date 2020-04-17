Apartment complexes have an important role in battling COVID-19.
Here at Highland Hills we are taking COVID-19 and the threat it poses seriously. Everyone on staff has taken an active role in keeping our property clean and safe for our residents.
From maintenance to management and Highland’s owners, we are all doing our part to ensure our residents feel safe.
One of our main focuses has been sanitizing. We have staff going into each building, multiple times a day, sanitizing door handles, railings and cleaning hallways, as well as picking up trash around the property.
With the governor of Minnesota issuing a stay-at-home order, we are encouraging our residents to keep gatherings to a maximum of five people and to practice safe social distancing.
With more and more residents working or studying from home, we are asking everyone to stay mindful and courteous of their neighbors and keep noise levels to a minimum. We are still enforcing quiet hours, and have bumped up our security to patrol, and shut down any parties they come across.
As the situation continues to change and as we learn more about COVID-19, we want to thank our residents for working with us. Your patience has been incredible as we continue to keep you updated on our policies and procedures.
We thank all our Highland Hills residents and the greater Mankato community for the continued efforts to create a happy and healthy environment for all.
Kylie Wosmek
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.