Regarding the proposed new apartment complex for downtown, it seems everyone has an opinion.
As for the horizontal siding looking too residential — hello! — it's an apartment. It is by definition residential.
Then there is the whole "pretty or ugly" debate. Well I won't chime in on that because opinions are like navels. Everybody's got one.
I do, however ,think they look like a big pile of Legos. Legoland Towers sounds appropriate. But I suppose there would be copyright issues.
Steve Raymond
Mankato
