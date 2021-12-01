Regarding the proposed new apartment complex for downtown, it seems everyone has an opinion.

As for the horizontal siding looking too residential — hello! — it's an apartment. It is by definition residential.

Then there is the whole "pretty or ugly" debate. Well I won't chime in on that because opinions are like navels. Everybody's got one.

I do, however ,think they look like a big pile of Legos. Legoland Towers sounds appropriate. But I suppose there would be copyright issues.

Steve Raymond

Mankato

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you