Reading your view of April 25, I thought of other circumstances where a student may need to graduate in five or six years.
I think we all know of students who change their majors after a year or two extending their graduation dates. But I'm thinking of local students who may prefer to: live at home (making their costs much lower), get a job, and end up with very little or no debt.
I remember when Carlson Craft used to give scholarships to employees who where also going to school. Maybe they still do.
Yes, I applaud students who manage to graduate in four years or less years, but I also applaud students who choose to graduate in five or six years with little or no debt and others who may have struggled, but finally reached their goal.
Karen F. Nelson
Mankato
