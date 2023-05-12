Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers in the afternoon. Thunder possible. High 69F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with periods of rain late. Low 58F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.