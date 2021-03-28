After the 10 people were killed in Colorado by a shooter using an AR-15 rifle, there were numerous headlines. Biden went on TV and said he is requesting congress ban AR-15 rifles.
After the eight people were killed in Georgia by a shooter using a 9 mm handgun, there was very little coverage. Why? The shooter didn't use an AR-15 rifle. The obvious issue here is that AR-15 rifles make headlines.
Handguns don't. This is all politics. Regulating AR-15s gets votes. I suggest anti-gun people look at the FBI gun death statistics. Just do a Google or Bing search for "FBI gun death statistics 2019." Of 10,258 gun deaths, 364 were by rifles. Let's say half of those were AR-15s. That is about 1.5% of all gun deaths. There were 6,368 deaths from handguns.
That is about 62%. Handguns are by far a bigger problem. If every AR-15 in the country was confiscated, the shooters would simply use some other weapon. Banning AR-15s would have no affect.
Matter of fact. More people are killed by blunt objects than by rifles.
Let's ban hammers.
Gary Lindsay
North Mankato
