I am a sophomore at Gustavus Adolphus College, and I am writing to express my concerns about the need for an indoor tennis facility in the Mankato area.
I’ve lived in North Mankato my whole life and played on the girls tennis team at Mankato West High School, where I now hold the record for most career wins. This was a huge accomplishment for me, but it came at a considerable cost. In order to improve and play competitively in the off-season, I traveled to Owatonna multiple times a week, which was a considerable commitment of both time and money.
High school players who have access to indoor tennis courts have an extreme advantage in their skill level. Without off-season access to indoor courts, there is no way I could have competed at the level that I did during the season.
As someone who grew up playing tennis in the community and now at the collegiate level, I have developed such a passion for the sport that I believe everyone should have the opportunity to experience. Tennis has played a significant role in my development as an athlete, student, and teammate.
I now coach in the summer and have seen firsthand the impact tennis has on kids’ lives through friendships and achieving goals. Adding an indoor tennis facility would be a huge step in the right direction to giving many more kids an opportunity to find a lifelong passion.
I hope the community will join me and support the City of North Mankato’s proposed Caswell Fieldhouse.
Sydney Douglas
North Mankato
