For two years, the Caswell expansion efforts have been hampered by COVID and now that "normal" is back, it’s time to revitalize the project.
The additional phases of the Caswell bonding project are desperately needed to supplement the limited indoor sports capacity currently available in the Mankato and North Mankato area. While there are material costs, the economic benefit will help the Mankato area to be a regional economic and athletic hub for many years to come.
In addition to financial benefit, many if not all, ages of the community will benefit. The facility includes various sports such as basketball, volleyball, tennis, pickle ball and wrestling among others. Several high schools and colleges will be able to use the facilities and have signed intent agreements highlighting their financial support.
Projects that promote community health, social well-being that are financially viable are no-brainers. It’s time to get this approved.
While this project has the support of Gov. Tim Walz, COVID has stifled this project for several years and needs to regain momentum. Please urge the Minnesota Senate Capital Investment Committee to support this effort and keep southern Minnesota a vibrant and healthy community.
John Julian
Mankato
