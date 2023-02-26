I attended the Feb. 18 legislative town hall held by Sen. Nick Frentz, Rep. Jeff Brand and Rep. Luke Frederick. I am so proud to be represented by leaders that are taking a people-first agenda.
What came through loud and clear is that they are championing policies that will benefit us not corporate interests. All three were respectful of opposing views, but reiterated that the best course of action are policies that support things like 100% clean energy and getting a paid family and medical leave plan that supports workers and small businesses.
Paid family and medical leave is good for Minnesota. We all deserve to take time off to bond with a baby or take care of our health. As a public sector employee, I only have access to unpaid leave. It is on me save up to support myself should I need to take time off for FMLA. Large businesses are able to offer this benefit and the public sector loses good workers to these large companies.
Paid leave would be a benefit both for workers and employers. We are lucky to have leaders like Frentz, Brand and Frederick fighting for us in St. Paul.
Jen Cooklock
North Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.