In the summer of 2017, a majority of the world's nations agreed to adopt the United Nations Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons. Having recently achieved the required number of ratifications, the TPNW went into effect on Jan. 22 and has now became international law.
For those nations that are a party to the treaty, prohibited activities include the development, testing, production, stockpiling, stationing, transfer, use and threat of use of nuclear weapons. A nuclear-armed nation can join the treaty if it has a program for eliminating its stockpile.
Several other kinds of weapons, such as chemical or biological, have previously been outlawed, but TPNW is the first legally binding international agreement to prohibit nuclear weapons. The primary coalition that worked to bring about this treaty, the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2017 for their efforts.
Though more than 50 nations have ratified TPNW and more are expected to, none of the nine nuclear-armed nations, including the United States, have signed it.
As we have lost ground on this issue in recent years, it is more important than ever that the new administration make arms control and non-proliferation top priorities. It is an encouraging sign that President Joe Biden is seeking to extend the last remaining nuclear arms control treaty between the United States and Russia, the New START Treaty, which expires on Feb. 5. Much more can be done.
We urge our congressman Rep. Jim Hagedorn and our two senators, Amy Klobuchar and Tina Smith, to sign the ICAN Parliamentary Pledge to work for the ratification of TPNW in the United States.
Colleen Vachuska
Comfrey
