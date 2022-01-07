Thank you, Jordan Smith, Pat Christman and the full Free Press team for the excellent article with photos profiling Katy Wortel's environmental advocacy efforts in the recent Free Press, front page, above the fold.
Smith did a more than wonderful job capturing Wortel's extensive impacts, while sharing her insights, modesty and humanism. He skillfully concluded the profile perfectly.
You make me proud to be one of your subscribers.
Many thank yous.
Jody Swanson
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.