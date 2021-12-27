Thank you for Mark Fischenich’s hilarious saga about the Allen Family in Sunday's Free Press.
Their “good old days” were often not so good, but their amazing, funny memories, especially of the besotted Santa Claus made my day. What an amazing family … there must be more stories of characters like them in the area that would definitely brighten our days.
I look forward to their upcoming memoir and more stories about what life was really like in those good old days.
Marcia Stapleton
Lake Washington
