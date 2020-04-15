Recently, The Free Press published an article doxxing private citizens.
(dox/däks — slang: to publicly identify or publish private information about (someone) especially as a form of punishment or revenge.)
This should anger everyone, no matter their feelings regarding the executive orders. People are suffering right now for many different reasons and our circumstances are not the same. The executive orders have caused different burdens on each of us, and we do not all share the same priorities.
It saddens me our government is encouraging citizens to report and shame neighbors, rather than eliciting compassion and empathy for individual circumstances. Our Constitution protects everyone from government and protects the rights of the minority.
At a time when the public's right to address its government for grievances has been diminished and unilateral orders are being made for weeks on end, the media should be a place where all views are fairly represented. Yet, our local paper is using this time to publicly name and shame individuals who question their government. This undermines the very importance of a free press and discourages free speech.
In an attempt to publicly shame people who disagree with the governor's orders, the Mankato Free Press named and identified the locations of three individuals. The article pulled these individuals’ comments out of context from the paper's Facebook page, without contacting the individuals to understand their positions, or allowing them to prepare statements, and then contrasted them with prepared statements from selected experts.
The article was written in a manner to shame and quiet dissent with the governor's executive orders or the manner in which they were achieved.
Kallie Munson
Lake Crystal
