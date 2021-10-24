In the Sept. 27 article about Wold Architects, they encourage artificial turf as an environmentally-friendly playing field alternative to grass. Artificial turf and playgrounds, made from plastic and tire rubber, are just the opposite — an ecological nightmare.
Research says they pose risks to our environment and children’s health from toxins, heat, hardness and abrasions.
Artificial turf is made from fossil fuel. It contains PFAS, phthalates and BPA, all known hormone disrupting chemicals and serious concerns for developing children.
Studies have found harmful lead levels in turf. A Yale University study found 96 chemicals in tire materials. Of those, only half had been federally tested, 11 were carcinogenic and 20 were skin, eye and respiratory irritants.
Extreme heat on artificial turf (up to 60 degrees hotter than grass) causes the carcinogens and irritants to be more readily absorbed and inhaled. Turf lacks grass’s ability to vaporize water and cool the air.
Children benefit from playing on real grass. According to studies, exposure to soil and plant microbes is critical to healthy immune system development.
Synthetic turf kills living organisms in the soil, making their future growth difficult without remediation. Plus, children face increased injuries from playing on turf.
Microplastics flake off turf, increasing the growing numbers of particles found in air, water and soil. Turf contributes to climate change during production and then during replacement, adding to landfills that are already at capacity and leaching toxic chemicals.
One hundred million pounds of plastic and tire waste have entered air, water and landfills from disposal of synthetic turf fields. Even more petroleum-based plastic will be used to create new fields.
Jane Dow
Mankato
