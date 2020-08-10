I had the privilege of wrestling for Mankato State College under coach Rummy Macias. There were numerous times where the late Gordy Graham was needed to treat me and my wrestling teammates for injuries. He was always very professional, but he also genuinely cared about us beyond our injuries.
While Gordy treated our injuries with his expert knowledge, I considered him a friend that I could trust.
I remember an instance when he treated me for a hamstring pull. I had trouble walking, let alone wrestling. After Gordy’s treatment and expert tape job, I was able to wrestle, without pain or further injuring myself. The tape did limit my movement, but also didn’t allow me to injure myself further. I wrestled because my replacements were not available, and a forfeit would give our opponents six points, and after the match, I would have several weeks to heal over Christmas break.
I lost a close decision, but it saved our team three points. Gordy was there, as always, and was ready to stop the match if I felt any pain.
Every wrestler on the team knew and respected Gordy and his staff. He knew about our physical abilities/limitations and our personal differences.
He was a very important part of my college experience. A great and truly caring man.
Steve Johnson
Nicollet
