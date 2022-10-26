If, like me, you have watched attack ads against Attorney General Keith Ellison, take them with a grain of salt — or maybe the whole shaker. The ads are untruthful, or perhaps proof of the incompetence of the Republican candidate.
One ad criticizes him for bringing more civil cases than criminal ones. It is the primary job of the attorney general to bring civil cases on behalf of the Minnesota citizenry for consumer protection, antitrust, civil rights etc.
The AG also represents and advises state agencies. The AG has very limited authority to bring criminal cases when a county prosecutor has a conflict of interest or otherwise requests state assistance in prosecuting a case. That is why the attorney general's office was the prosecutor in the Derek Chauvin case. County attorneys statewide have primary authority for prosecuting criminal cases.
Assertions by the Republican candidate that he will make the office into a crime fighting organization should frighten every Minnesota citizen. They represent his own lack of qualification for the job. They may also represent racist leanings on his part, or an attempt to incite racist beliefs among voters.
Ellison has done a good job representing Minnesota citizens. For an indication of what he has accomplished in the job, you should visit the website for his office. The website indicates what the office does and what cases it is currently pursuing.
Georgia Holmes
North Mankato
