To Rep. Jeff Brand:
It must be upsetting to see yourself attacked in a full-page, full-color ad in the Saturday edition of your local paper. Given all the hard work you’ve been doing in St. Paul, and what you’ve managed to get done in such a short time, it is no wonder you’re being singled out.
I bet it is no fun for you, or your kids, to see your opponents spend big bucks coming after you while you’re coloring eggs and getting ready for Easter.
I would urge you, Jeff, to see this particular attack as a badge of honor. That this outside PAC would spend so much money to come after you is a sign of just how effective you’ve been and how important the work you’re doing on HF 17 is. We all know this ad was bought and paid for by a one-woman think tank out of St. Paul, not your constituents.
We know “Minnesotans for Freedom” is just another front for big business and their out-of-state money. They can afford take out ads against effective legislators, like you, all over the state. And they did.
But not because they support working Minnesota families. They didn’t get their PAC dollars from struggling farmers in your district. Minnesotans for Freedom is really Meeks for Pharma and everyone knows it.
Of course they hate HF 17. It authorizes the attorney general to go after price gougers and profiteers. So the profiteers and gougers are coming after you, Jeff, because they know you are doing the right thing, standing up for a better Minnesota.
Thanks Jeff, and keep fighting for working families and rural communities.
James Dimock
North Mankato
