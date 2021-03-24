I’m writing this letter in an attempt to encourage those who may feel like this virus is no big deal if you happen to be young and healthy to reconsider their position on this matter. I want to share just two reasons why I believe you too should do everything in your power to not be infected by COVID-19.
The first reason is, the emerging evidence that COVID-19 is leaving many of those infected with long-term damage to lungs, heart and brain and we do not yet know if it will be permanent.
Many of these scenarios are from people who had no symptoms from the disease, but months down the road, develop symptoms of organ and tissue damage. The primary reason for this seems to be that the virus is new to our body so it is allowed to run unabated and do massive damage to cells before our body’s defenses are able to even detect it.
The second and arguably the most important reason though, is the fact that this virus like every other virus is showing the propensity to mutate. Viruses, just like every other living thing evolve over time and each infection allows for thousands of generations and thousands of opportunities for mutations to occur.
Right now, the mutations or variants that have emerged are only considerably more infectious and slightly more deadly. Each infection opens the door to a new mutation that could be even more virulent and even more deadly.
So, for the sake of us all, Please endeavor to do everything you can to avoid being an incubator for this virus.
Kevin Haggerty
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.