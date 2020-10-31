In September, Congressman Jim Hagedorn was awarded the Champion of Healthcare Innovation Award from the American Life Services Innovation Council.
I feel very fortunate to have him as our congressman for many reasons, but his passion for health care is on the top of that list.
His dedication to protecting the important policies that position America as the world's leading force in the innovative life sciences cannot be overstated.
Predictable reimbursement in Medicare, a vibrant free market, strong intellectual property protection for discoveries, protections against international reference pricing and a predictable, efficient and effective regulatory environment are all keys areas of consideration to making the American life sciences the world's leader.
Hagedorn has not only supported these measures, he's been a leader in working in a bipartisan fashion to successfully accomplish them.
This award is based on strong and consistent leadership in support of medical progress and an environment in which America's innovative life sciences can thrive.
The future of our economy, applied medical knowledge and the health of the nation depend on leaders like Hagedorn.
Democrats are throwing millions of dollars into this election to try and convince us that Hagedorn does not care for seniors and those with pre-existing conditions. This award further solidifies his dedication and tenacity to taking care of all southern Minnesotans and I know he would continue to do this if re-elected.
Cindy Deichman
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.