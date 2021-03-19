I would like to comment on the Leonard Pitts column on the Opinion page of the Sunday paper, March 14.
I was in the National Guard in the 1950s when I was in my 20s for about six years and went active for six months at Fort Benning, Georgia, in 1955.
During the Christmas break I decided to visit relatives in Florida. As I was getting on the bus I saw a Black sergeant sitting in the back. I sat down next to him and started talking to him. And since this was before the Civil Rights Movement, I did not understand what was about to happen.
The bus driver came back and told me I couldn’t sit there and was very adamant about it. There was no other seat available on the bus so I got off. I got on another bus and for the first part of the trip I was the only person aboard.
It was about this same time that Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat to a white person. These incidents have made me concerned for the Black people of this country.
Like so many people, this past year has been very trying. A neighbor at Old Main Village has a sign outside her door “Faith, Hope, Love.” I mentioned that some words need to be added that say “Regardless of Race, Color or Creed.”
All religions live by some version of “Do unto others as you would have them do to you.”
It is encouraging to see more people of this country being aware of racial injustice and taking action to remedy it. We can all do our part in creating a more just world.
Carl Schoenstedt
Mankato
