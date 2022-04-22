As I watch the patron before me cart off her groceries in a sea of plastic bags, I wonder if her bags will be recycled or put in the trash?
Will they be incinerated causing air pollution and toxic ash waste incased in our landfill? Will they be hauled to our landfill to slowly break down into toxic chemicals?
Will they be bailed and sent to a Third World country where they are burned causing air pollution and damage to their waterways? Will they end up in our oceans where they break down into nano particles that are ingested and harm birds and marine life?
Less than 10% of our throwaway plastic bags are ever recycled or even recyclable according to studies.
I also shop at a store that does not offer single use plastic bags. Customers carry their own totes inside or grab an empty cardboard box to load their items.
Paper bags can be purchased. This doesn’t seem to deter customers at this very busy store.
My daughter who lives on the West Coast is familiar with bringing her own bags as single use plastic bags are banned.
It is estimated that an average local grocery store uses 1.5 million plastic bags a year. Our choices make a difference.
For Earth Day make a commitment to Mother Earth and our planet. Our future generations will appreciate your efforts.
Harriet Bliese
Mankato
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.