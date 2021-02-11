The recent My View “Solving the vaping problem among young people” lays out essential reasoning as to the reason there needs to be restriction on flavoring for e-cigarettes.
When was the last time there was a tobacco-free generation? The tobacco industry specifically targets the youth population and one of the main methods is through the endless flavoring. They are making it easier for kids to try the harmful products and become addicted without knowing the harm it is doing to their bodies.
As a college student, I see peers becoming addicted. I see friends, family members, and classmates taking part in harming their own bodies. The flavors are the main drive behind this epidemic.
Flavors such as dumb blonde or blue raspberry are prone to make a person want to try it out. Nicotine harms the brain development, and the brain is not even fully developed at the age that people are beginning to use.
To slow this unattractive trend, one big step that needs to be done in Minnesota is taking the steps to control the endless flavors that are running the tobacco industry. This change would not completely stop the vaping addiction that exists but would be a starting point for protecting the health of our youth population.
Karna Ziebarth
Cleveland
