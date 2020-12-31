This is an open letter to the restaurants and bars that have chosen to defy dictator Gov. Tim Walz. Good for you.
I would have you go one step further. When Walz at some point loses his emergency powers or is finally voted out of office, please put a sign on your business saying: "All are welcome, except Tim Walz" and further have a sign saying Tim Walz is banned for life of ever entering your restaurant or bar and expecting service.
Bar and restaurant owners should show Walz to the door and tell him to never darken their doorstep again.
Treat Mr. Walz the same way he treats you.
Thaddeus V. Hultengren
Mankato
