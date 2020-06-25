Over the past couple weeks, bars and restaurants have been able to reopen with restrictions such as having employees wear masks, requiring reservations and limiting the amount of people in a group.
Unfortunately, even with these restrictions we have now seen restaurants in the area close temporarily due to having employees who have contracted COVID-19. During these closures, these businesses thoroughly sanitize their establishment and encourage employees to get tested. These businesses also make an announcement to the public, which local reporting agencies then share in articles of their own.
While I believe this is the correct thing to do, it makes me wonder why other businesses are not put in the spotlight for having an employee who contracted the virus, nor are they even expected to announce a potential spread. Restaurants should not be the only businesses that are expected to uphold these restrictions to such an extreme. Anyone could just as easily contract COVID from an infected cashier or sales clerk as they could from a cook or waiter. It is in the best interest of the community as a whole that all businesses inform their patrons when an employee contracts the coronavirus.
Hopefully, in the coming weeks we can stand behind these restaurants and bars who have faced losing business and employees at a rate never seen before and understand that they are doing the best to inform our community about the potential spread of the virus.
Bars and restaurants have set the standard. We can only hope that other businesses follow their lead.
Isaac Becker
Elysian
