I am on the board of the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South Central Minnesota with Captain Paul Barta. I have always been impressed with how thoughtful and insightful Barta is, and how willing he is to take on really hard issues.
It is critical for people in our community to vote for the person they feel best represents them as the next Blue Earth County sheriff.
I feel Barta is the person who best represents me and my diverse family. I have seen him partner with members of our increasingly diverse community. In his current role with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office, Captain Barta has proven to want to learn about diversity/inclusion and he cares about our changing community.
His honesty, sincerity and willingness to learn about diversity and inclusion are assets to our community.
I encourage you to vote for Barta for Blue Earth County Sheriff Nov. 8.
Sarah Beiswanger
Mankato
