I write in support of Captain Paul Barta for Blue Earth County sheriff. Barta embodies the values that are most important to residents — integrity, honesty and courage.
His calm leadership is what we need in a sheriff. He knows when to speak and, even more importantly, when to listen. Rather than dictate what our communities should think, feel and prioritize, Barta listens to what we have to say. This is a trait we need in a sheriff.
He cares about people of color and immigrants in our community. He understands the destruction domestic violence can cause. He makes sure victims have a voice in the processes that affect them so personally.
Barta has the kind of experience a sheriff needs. He has proven his leadership and sound decision making over many years on the job.
He has what it takes to serve our community in this role — leadership, responsibility and a strong sense of justice. This means justice for everyone including women, LGBTQ+ people and communities of color.
We are lucky to have a candidate like Barta, who demonstrates every day that he cares deeply about us all. I am happy and grateful, to give him my full support.
Maria Bevacqua
Mankato
