I am proud to support Paul Barta as the next Blue Earth County sheriff. I’ve had the opportunity to work with him in various settings.
Barta and I both serve as board members of the Child and Family Advocacy Center of South-Central Minnesota. He was chosen to represent the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office on the multi-disciplined board.
Barta is a strong advocate against child abuse and vulnerable adult exploitation. I am continually impressed with his knowledge and expertise of crimes against children. Through this, I’ve had an opportunity to listen to, and learn, how deeply he cares about families.
As a business owner, I’ve had an opportunity to have many discussions with Barta about staff recruitment and retention. Through these discussions, I would describe him as a strategic and innovative leader.
Barta has become a trusted colleague and friend. He is a wonderful representation of the unseen work and dedication required of leadership in both public and private organizations. He is very proactive and seeks input from stakeholders throughout the community to develop collaborations, strategies and best practices for the department.
I look forward to continued work and friendship with Barta as our next Blue Earth County sheriff.
Ron Vetter
Madison Lake
