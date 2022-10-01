I first met Paul Barta while he was serving in his current role as captain with the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office.
More recently I have had several good conversations with Barta about his experiences and knowledge of our community. We talked about ideas and issues impacting public safety, the role of enforcement, including how he will work to reduce crime and repeat offenders.
We also talked about efforts which can help those who may need other forms of interventions, both in and outside of our county jail, and to work towards having safer and healthier environments.
Since the first time I met Barta, I recognized his positive ability to listen, learn and share. Barta has reached out not only to me, but to our neighborhood, to local service clubs, and to many residents while attending community events. He has always welcomed open conversations and expressed his commitment to transparency and wanting the best for this region.
Through these conversations with Barta, I’ve appreciated his genuine, innovative knowledge and abilities to solve problems. He has a proven track record, representing the agency and our community with professionalism and concern.
He has over 20 years of experience and training which I know he will bring forward to serve us well into the future.
As a former county commissioner and as a longtime Blue Earth County resident, I trust that he would serve well as our next Blue Earth County sheriff. Vote Barta for sheriff.
Drew Campbell
Mankato
